String of Spare the Air Days Continues Tuesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday, the 18th such alert of the winter season.

Cold, still weather like the region has been experiencing allows pollution from wood smoke to build up in neighborhoods, leading to poor air quality, according to the air district.

Wood burning is banned in the Bay Area on Spare the Air days. Residents will not be allowed to burn wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel indoors or outdoors Tuesday, air district officials said.

"As we enter the New Year, a high-pressure system continues to linger over the Bay Area, potentially causing poor air quality conditions," said Jack Broadbent, executive director of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Broadbent said the district "wants to thank Bay Area residents for not burning wood and for continuing to protect the health and well-being of their friends and neighbors."

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by visiting www.sparetheair.org or www.baaqmd.gov, by calling (877) 4-NO-BURN, signing up for text alerts by texting "START" to 817-57, signing up for phone alerts at (800) 430-1515 or via Spare the Air iPhone and Android apps.