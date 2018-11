NBC

A two-alarm structure fire has prompted a shelter-in-place order in Sonoma, officials said.

The blaze at 19480 Eighth Street East is producing a large amount of smoke in the area. There is no threat to other structures at this time and no evacuations have been ordered, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The shelter-in-place order is for residents within a 1/4-mile radius of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.