A structure fire at 1358 Oakwood St. in Vallejo displaced two people and left a home uninhabitable on Saturday morning. (Sept. 15, 2018)

A structure fire in Vallejo displaced two people and left a home uninhabitable on Saturday morning.

Firefigthers responded to the scene at 1358 Oakwood St. around 6:30 a.m. and upon arrival, they discovered flames coming out of the windows and out of the attic of the home.

Fire officials were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.