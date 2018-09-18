Getty Images File image

A student has been arrested after authorities in Clayton were notified about a threat of violence made toward Diablo View Middle School, according to police.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday morning after a search warrant was carried out at their residence, according to police. The student has since been booked into juvenile hall on criminal threats and identity theft charges, according to police.

The threat surfaced via a hacked social media account, police stated.

Police do not believe that there are any additional suspects in the case. There are also no other apparent threats to the school as of Tuesday, police stated.

An investigation is ongoing.

The arrest comes on the heels of possible threat investigations at at least three East Bay high schools.