A student was detained by San Francisco Police Friday after bringing a gun to a San Francisco High School.



Per SFPD, a caller reported a student with a firearm at The Academy - San Francisco @McAteer - which is located at 555 Portola Drive in San Francisco. A member of the staff had seen the student carrying the weapon, police said.

The call came in at 12:25 p.m. The student left the campus but was located by police and subsequently detained. San Francisco police confirmed he was carrying a firearm.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched for the student.

The Academy - San Francisco @McAteer - is located on the same campus as the San Francisco ACademy of Arts.



The lockdown has since been lifted.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm after a shooting at a Los Angeles Middle School left four students injured, authorities said.

Video Deputy Opens Fire at Driver After Being Struck in Hayward

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the name of the school as the San Francisco Academy of Arts.

