Seaside High teacher and reserve police officer Dennis Alexander explains how his gun went off in a classroom Tuesday. (March 13, 2018)

At least one high school student was injured after a teacher in Seaside accidentally fired a gun inside a high school classroom, KSBW-TV reported Tuesday.

About 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dennis Alexander, who also serves as a reserve police officer, was teaching a course about gun safety for his Administration of Justice class at Seaside High School when his gun went off. It was pointed at the ceiling when it discharged, KSBW reported.

Teachers cannot legally possess firearms in California classrooms.

A 17-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries to his neck from bullet fragments, the student's father told KSBW.

The teacher had just told the class that he wanted to make sure his gun wasn't loaded, when the gun went off, the father said.

The teacher apologized, but school officials did not check for other injuries, and the student with visible injuries told his father he believed two of his classmates might have suffered minor injuries, according to the television station.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave by the school as well as the Sand City Police Department.

Seaside police are investigating the shooting.