Two students at Da Vinci Charter Academy in Davis reportedly gave their classmates cookies baked with human remains a couple of weeks ago.

Davis police said the students handed out sugar cookies to classmates and they reportedly told other students the secret ingredient was one of their grandfather’s ashes then pulled out an urn as proof.

Police are investigating the case but said there’s really nothing serious they can charge the student with.

“Those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we all want to respect the privacy of the families involved,” said the David Joint Unified School District in a statement.