California Spends the Most Money on Coffee: Report

By Shellise West

Published 2 hours ago

    National Coffee Day has brewed its energy throughout several Bay Area cities where lucky coffee lovers can get a free cup Saturday.

    Participating locations include Dunkin’ Donuts, Barnes & Noble, Krispy Kreme and Peet’s Coffee. Though no one can ever complain about free coffee, it's reported that Californians aren't afraid to spend a pretty penny on the pick-me-up drink.

    According to a study conducted by food-ordering site ezCater, California companies spend the most money on coffee compared to other states.

    In data analyzed from over 60,000 restaurants and caterers throughout the U.S., it was found that people in San Bernardino spend 58 percent more on coffee than in any other city in the country.

    The Southern California city took the No. 1 spot in five out of eight categories used in the study.

    San Francisco ranked No. 2 on the list at 50 percent, and San Jose came in at No. 3 with 42 percent on the average money spent on coffee.

