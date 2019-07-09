Study to Detail Health Impact of Tubbs Fire on Firefighters

A new study detailing the health impact of one of California's most destructive wildfires on firefighters who battled the blaze is expected to be released Tuesday. Pete Suratos reports.

A new study set to be released Tuesday will detail the health impacts on firefighters who battled one of California's most destructive wildfires.

The study focuses on firefighters who fought the Tubbs Fire, which scorched 36,807 acres, wiped out 5,636 structures and left 22 people dead in Napa and Sonoma counties back in the fall of 2017.

Nearly 150 firefighters volunteered to take part in the study, which was led by the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation. The foundation decided to put together the study citing concerns about the level of toxic chemical exposure firefighters faced.

Firefighters who participated in the study provided information ranging from their length of service to the amount of times they washed their hands before eating.

Tubbs Fire Started From Private Electrical System, Not PG&E

Following a 15-month investigation, Cal Fire investigators said Thursday the deadly October 2017 Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system next to a residential structure. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

Some firefighters who battled the wildfires during the 2017 North Bay firestorm have called the blazes the West Coast version of 9/11. According to the Press Democrat, most of the firefighters used lighter, less restrictive wildland firefighting gear instead of heavy air tanks and face masks that could have eliminated exposure to toxic fumes from the hazardous fuels and chemicals that burned.

The study is slated to be released around 11:45 a.m. during a news conference in San Francisco.