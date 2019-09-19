Study to Look at Integrating Bay Area Transit Fares

A BART rider uses a Clipper card only fare gate at the Downtown Berkeley BART Station in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Bay Area commuters' trips on mass transit could soon become less expensive.

That's because officials are looking into discounts for commuters who use more than one means of mass transit.

The executive board for Clipper, which oversees the reloadable Clipper fare card, has authorized a $600,000 study to figure out how to integrate the fares of all 27 Bay Area transit agencies.

Right now, the agencies set fares independently of each other and don't always offer discounts or transfers for commuters who use two or more agencies during their commutes.

Due to flat or low ridership numbers for some agencies, it could be in their best interest to offer discounts in order to entice more riders.

The San Francisco Examiner points out that this sort of fare integration already exists in parts of the North Bay. For instance, trips are extended for riders who transfer between Golden Gate Transit and local buses.

The study commissioned by the Clipper executive board is expected to take 12 to 14 months. The price tag will come from leftover funds from regional Measure 2.