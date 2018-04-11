SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 11: Andrew Suarez #59 of the San Francisco Giants reacts on the mound after giving up a solo home run to John Ryan Murphy #36 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the six inning at AT&T Park on April 11, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Diamondbacks won the game 7-3. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — This time, the comeback in a prospect’s MLB debut was quickly undone.

A day after getting Tyler Beede off the hook for two early runs, the Giants could not keep Andrew Suarez from taking a loss the first time out. Suarez was charged with his fourth run after being lifted and the game unraveled from there. The Diamondbacks won 7-3, taking two of three in the first matchup this season between the two clubs.

Suarez didn’t pitch poorly, but paid for a couple of mistakes. Sam Dyson made plenty more as the Diamondbacks pulled away. Here’s what else you need to know …

Goldy victimizes Suarez: Suarez joined a HUGE club of Giants pitchers in the fourth. After striking out Paul Goldschmidt with a backdoor curve on their first matchup, Suarez was taken deep the second time. He tried to throw a slider on the outer edge and Goldschmidt blasted it to center for a two-run shot. The homer was his 11th at AT&T Park.

Suarez's final line: Suarez was charged with four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven, walked none, and gave up four hits. His fastball topped out at 92.7 mph and he leaned heavily on his slider. There’s plenty of promise here, and if he’s not still around in five days, he’ll be back soon. In their debuts, Suarez and Beede gave up six runs in 9 1/3 combined innings.

Posey on a roll: Buster Posey tied it in the fifth, golfing Robbie Ray’s final pitch into the seats in left for a two-run blast that was his second of the year. Through 10 games, Posey is batting .389. He has an eight-game hitting streak.

Dyson struggles: Dyson was brought on in the sixth to pitch to Goldschmidt with one out and a base open. He left a fastball right over the heart of the plate and a double off the wall put the Diamondbacks back on top. Feels like the Giants pitch to Goldschmidt and Arenado way more than they should. Dyson faced seven batters and gave up three doubles.

Lots of empty seats: The Giants announced a crowd of 35,041, which passed Monday night’s crowd for the lowest since 2010. On Monday they drew 36,597.