Suisun City Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of Minor

A former youth sports coach in Solano County was charged Monday with 32 counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Paul Fielder, 60, of Suisun City was arrested last week by Walnut Creek police detective and federal agents when he showed up at an undisclosed location "to meet a minor to engage in sex acts," the district attorney's office said.

"The investigation revealed Fielder had been sexually abusing a minor for several years," according to the district attorney's office.

Fielder previously spent time coaching youth sports in Solano County, the district attorney's office said. He also worked as a campus supervisor at at least one high school.

Fielder has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. His bail was set at $3.2 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 23.