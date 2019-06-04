Near 100s Inland as Summer Heat Grips Bay Area

We reach the peak of the heat today with lots of sunshine. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Summer heat is back on in the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said that Tuesday "will likely feature some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer."

The weather service said some inland spots could creep close to the 100-degree mark. Locations along the coast and near the San Francisco Bay are expected to be mild to warm.

Below is a breakdown of Tuesday's expected temperature spread for the Bay Area, according to the weather service:

Brentwood: 98 degrees

Concord: 96 degrees

Livermore: 94 degrees

Morgan Hill: 93 degrees

Gilroy: 91 degrees

Calistoga: 90 degrees

San Jose: 90 degrees

Napa: 89 degrees

Los Altos: 88 degrees

Santa Rosa: 87 degrees

Petaluma: 85 degrees

Fremont: 85 degrees

San Rafael: 82 degrees

Oakland: 80 degrees

San Francisco: 73 degrees

Half Moon Bay: 70 degrees