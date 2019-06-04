Near 100s Inland as Summer Heat Grips Bay Area

Summer heat is back on in the Bay Area.
The National Weather Service said that Tuesday "will likely feature some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer."
The weather service said some inland spots could creep close to the 100-degree mark. Locations along the coast and near the San Francisco Bay are expected to be mild to warm.
Below is a breakdown of Tuesday's expected temperature spread for the Bay Area, according to the weather service:
Brentwood: 98 degrees
Concord: 96 degrees
Livermore: 94 degrees
Morgan Hill: 93 degrees
Gilroy: 91 degrees
Calistoga: 90 degrees
San Jose: 90 degrees
Napa: 89 degrees
Los Altos: 88 degrees
Santa Rosa: 87 degrees
Petaluma: 85 degrees
Fremont: 85 degrees
San Rafael: 82 degrees
Oakland: 80 degrees
San Francisco: 73 degrees
Half Moon Bay: 70 degrees