Near 100s Inland as Summer Heat Grips Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Near 100s Inland as Summer Heat Grips Bay Area

By Brendan Weber

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Kari’s Forecast: Temperatures Peak

    We reach the peak of the heat today with lots of sunshine. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Summer heat is back on in the Bay Area.

    The National Weather Service said that Tuesday "will likely feature some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer."

    The weather service said some inland spots could creep close to the 100-degree mark. Locations along the coast and near the San Francisco Bay are expected to be mild to warm.

    Below is a breakdown of Tuesday's expected temperature spread for the Bay Area, according to the weather service:

    Brentwood: 98 degrees

    Concord: 96 degrees

    Livermore: 94 degrees

    Morgan Hill: 93 degrees

    Gilroy: 91 degrees

    Calistoga: 90 degrees

    San Jose: 90 degrees

    Napa: 89 degrees

    Los Altos: 88 degrees

    Santa Rosa: 87 degrees

    Petaluma: 85 degrees

    Fremont: 85 degrees

    San Rafael: 82 degrees

    Oakland: 80 degrees

    San Francisco: 73 degrees

    Half Moon Bay: 70 degrees

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices