Summer Skiers Hit Squaw Valley Slopes on Fourth of July - NBC Bay Area
Summer Skiers Hit Squaw Valley Slopes on Fourth of July

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Squaw Valley
    Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Squaw Valley on the Fourth of July. (July 4, 2019)

    It's summer. It's the Fourth of July. A good day to hit the slopes?

    For many skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, Thursday was an ideal day to get in a good run at Squaw Valley, where a solid 7-foot base of snow remained after a banner winter.

    The Tahoe region saw nearly 60 feet of snowfall over the winter and early spring, and Squaw Valley officials followed through on their promise of staying open through early July.

    The high temperature in the area was 58 degrees Thursday, and the overnight low dropped down to only the mid-40s. 

    The slopes will be open for the entire holiday weekend.

