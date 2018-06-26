Looking for a Bay Area home and got $96.8 million to spare?

If so, you may want to consider a 32,000-square-foot Palo Alto Hills estate listed on REX Real Estate's Exchange's website. Billionaire Sun Microsystems cofounder Scott McNealy listed the custom-built mega home, which sits off Los Trancos Road.

The four-story home, built in 2008, is reportedly the priciest Bay Area home publicly listed on the market and could shatter a new record if sold, according to Palo Alto Online.

Here's a look at what else the home features: