Looking for a Bay Area home and got $96.8 million to spare?
If so, you may want to consider a 32,000-square-foot Palo Alto Hills estate listed on REX Real Estate's Exchange's website. Billionaire Sun Microsystems cofounder Scott McNealy listed the custom-built mega home, which sits off Los Trancos Road.
The four-story home, built in 2008, is reportedly the priciest Bay Area home publicly listed on the market and could shatter a new record if sold, according to Palo Alto Online.
Here's a look at what else the home features:
- pizza room
- poker room
- spa with steam, sauna and massage table
- hidden "safe" room
- disco/dance floor
- full gym
- pool and spa
- indoor basketball/sports court
- wine cellar
- billiard room
- media room
- 110 yard golf practice area with two putting greens
- indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion