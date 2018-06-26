Sun Microsystems Co Founder Scott McNealy Lists Palo Alto Mega Home for Nearly $100 Million - NBC Bay Area
Sun Microsystems Co Founder Scott McNealy Lists Palo Alto Mega Home for Nearly $100 Million

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    Looking for a Bay Area home and got $96.8 million to spare?

    If so, you may want to consider a 32,000-square-foot Palo Alto Hills estate listed on REX Real Estate's Exchange's website. Billionaire Sun Microsystems cofounder Scott McNealy listed the custom-built mega home, which sits off Los Trancos Road.

    The four-story home, built in 2008, is reportedly the priciest Bay Area home publicly listed on the market and could shatter a new record if sold, according to Palo Alto Online.

    Here's a look at what else the home features:

    • pizza room
    • poker room
    • spa with steam, sauna and massage table
    • hidden "safe" room
    • disco/dance floor
    • full gym
    • pool and spa
    • indoor basketball/sports court
    • wine cellar
    • billiard room
    • media room
    • 110 yard golf practice area with two putting greens
    • indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion

