The weekend continues with more wild weather, increasing odds for thunderstorms to start the day, with stronger storms producing hail and convective wind gusts at times. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Buckle up, Bay Area.

Sunday has already featured and will continue to feature bouts of wild weather, including heavy rain, thunder, lightning, small hail and gusty winds, according to weather officials.

"Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions through the day," NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said Sunday morning.

A lengthy line of showers and thunderstorms passed over the Bay Area around sunrise, dousing parts of the region with heavy rain and sending claps of thunder echoing across neighborhoods. A flash of lightning could be seen lighting up dark clouds hovering near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds will remain in the mix through the day before tapering off during the evening hours.