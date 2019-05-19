Sunday’s Forecast: Thunderstorms, Hail, Gusty Winds for the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Showers, Thunderstorms
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Sunday’s Forecast: Thunderstorms, Hail, Gusty Winds for the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Rob's Forecast: Showers, Thunderstorms

    The weekend continues with more wild weather, increasing odds for thunderstorms to start the day, with stronger storms producing hail and convective wind gusts at times. Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

    (Published 33 minutes ago)

    Buckle up, Bay Area.

    Sunday has already featured and will continue to feature bouts of wild weather, including heavy rain, thunder, lightning, small hail and gusty winds, according to weather officials.

    "Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions through the day," NBC Bay Area meteorologist Rob Mayeda said Sunday morning.

    A lengthy line of showers and thunderstorms passed over the Bay Area around sunrise, dousing parts of the region with heavy rain and sending claps of thunder echoing across neighborhoods. A flash of lightning could be seen lighting up dark clouds hovering near the Golden Gate Bridge.

    Thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds will remain in the mix through the day before tapering off during the evening hours. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices