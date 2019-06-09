Sunday Scorcher: High Heat Across the Bay Area

Much of the Bay Area will face 80s or 90s Sunday as hot weather grips the region, according to weather officials.

The high heat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of the Bay Area through 9 p.m. Sunday. The sizzling temperatures, coupled with gusty winds, have also triggered a red flag warning for the North Bay mountains through Sunday afternoon.

Cities in the East Bay such as Concord and Livermore are slated to reach 99 degrees Sunday, according to the weather service. Santa Rosa and Napa are expected to soar to 96 degrees. In the South Bay, San Jose is expected to bake at 98 degrees while Gilroy roasts at 100 degrees. San Francisco, which is typically socked in by fog this time of year, is expected to check in at 88 degrees.

Weather officials are reminding people to stay hydrated, limit the amount of time they spend outside during the hottest time of the day, and keep an eye on children and pets, making sure not to leave them in vehicles.

While people seek relief from the heat, fire officials will be keeping a close eye on mountains across the North Bay as a red flag warning remains in place through Sunday afternoon. Any wildfires that ignite could spread rapidly, the weather service warned.