Sunday Storm Slated to Soak Bay Area

A storm system is set to saturate the Bay area with more rain Sunday into Monday, bringing as much as 3 inches of rainfall to some locations in the North Bay and mountains near Monterey, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rounds of rain are expected to douse the Bay Area Sunday afternoon into the evening, according to weather officials. Heavy bands of rain are slated to push across the North Bay during the early afternoon hours and spread across San Francisco and the East Bay by the mid-afternoon hours. Locations in and around the South Bay should expect heavy pockets of rain to saturate the area during the evening hours.

By the time Monday rolls around, rainfall totals could sit anywhere from 2 to 3 inches in Cloverdale, which is located at the northern tip of Sonoma County. Rainfall totals in Santa Rosa are expected to check in anywhere from 1.5 to 2 inches.

San Francisco, San Rafael, Napa, Fairfield, Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz are all forecasted to receive anywhere from 1 to 1.5 inches of rain as a result of the weekend storm system, according to the weather service. Concord, Livermore and San Jose are slated to welcome one-half to 1 inch of rainfall.

Thunderstorms could be possible at times Sunday afternoon into early Monday, the weather service reported. Gusty winds are also forecasted for the region, especially along the coast and higher elevation areas.

While rain and wind lash the Bay Area, massive waves are expected to pummel the coastline in what the National Weather Service is calling the "largest wave event this season." A high surf warning has been issued for the entire Bay Area coastline through Monday night.

The largest waves are expected to batter Bay area beaches Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the weather sevice. Breaking waves could top out anywhere from 25 to 40 feet. At some "favored locations," waves could peak at 50 feet or higher.

The weather service is warning people to stay away from the water and to never turn their back on the ocean.