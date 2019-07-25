Sunnyvale Land Deal Could Affect Century-Old Apricot Farm - NBC Bay Area
Sunnyvale Land Deal Could Affect Century-Old Apricot Farm

Published 44 minutes ago

    An apricot orchard that has been a part of Sunnyvale for more than a century might not look the same next season because of the city's recent land deals with big tech companies. Robert Handa reports. (Published 44 minutes ago)

    An apricot orchard that has been a part of Sunnyvale for more than a century might not look the same next season because of the city's recent land deals with big tech companies.

    The orchard is owned by the city and has been tended by legendary farmer Charlie Olson since the 1970s.

    Thursday was the last day of the apricot season for Olson, 84, and after a fight with the city and the neighboring historical museum, he’s afraid the orchard won’t look the same next season.

    "It’s a pleasure," he said. "That’s all I’ve been doing all my life, farming. Only job I’ve ever really had."

    Robert Handa has the full story in the video above.

