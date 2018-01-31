Rise and shine, Bay Area. The moon is putting on quite the show Wednesday morning.

A blue moon, supermoon and total lunar eclipse, all bundled together as one in a phenomenon coined super blue blood moon, will illuminate the pre-dawn sky for roughly three hours. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982 and the next won't occur until 2037.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month. A supermoon is a particularly close full or new moon, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger. A total lunar eclipse — or blood moon for its reddish tinge — has the moon completely bathed in Earth's shadow.

The Blue Blood Supermoon: What To Know

The Jan. 31 “Blue Blood Supermoon” will be a rare “lunar trifecta,” NASA says. Find out why it’s so special and how you can catch a glimpse of it. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday morning. The total lunar eclipse will start to take shape at 3:48 a.m. before the full eclipse kicks in between 4:51 a.m. and 6:07 a.m. The partial eclipse will come to an end at 7:11 a.m. with moonset slated for 7:18 a.m.

Aside from simply stepping out of one's home, finding the nearest rooftop or climbing to the nearest hilltop, people across the Bay Area can visit a few locations opening early to witness the rare display, provided that weather conditions cooperate.

Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland opened up its observatory deck at 3 a.m. for viewing. Those interested in attending were encouraged to bring a pair of binoculars, warm clothes and a blanket or two.

Right down the hill, another viewing party is taking place at the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum stationed in Alameda. Visitors 6 years old and above were allowed to spend the night aboard the ship and wake up hours later to take in the lunar trifecta.

Folks near Los Altos Hills can pay a visit to Foothill College Observatory where a viewing event is scheduled between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The Stanford University Astronomical Society is also hosting a viewing from Lake Lagunita by the bonfire pit with hot beverages and snacks from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

NASA is also providing a live stream of the moon from telescopes in California and Arizona.

