Surveillance Video Shows Shootout Inside San Jose Restaurant

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 18 minutes ago

    A new video obtained by NBC Bay Are showed the shootout inside a San Jose restaurant on Thursday that left three men hospitalized.

    The surveillance video inside a Vietnamese cafe on Senter Road played out what police sources say is a scene of an armed robbery in which three men in body armor stormed in and fire their weapons.

    The footage showed people eating inside the restaurant when the violent scene broke out. One of the people in the restaurant appeared to fire his weapon back at the suspects. Police said no suspects have been identified or apprehended.

    One of the victims in the shootout is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

    Criminals wearing body armor stormed into a Vietnamese café in San Jose Thursday in an attempted robbery which ended in a shootout. Three men were hospitalized, and it is unknown if they were victims or suspects.

    Police late Thursday were interviewing witnesses, with some reporting the incident sounded like firecrackers going off.

