Gilroy police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday at Gilroy High School. (Sept. 9, 2018)

An officer-involved shooting on the campus of Gilroy High School prompted the evacuation of the school's football stadium during a youth tournament Sunday afternoon, according to Gilroy police.

Officers responded to the high school to find a man who had driven onto the campus and was driving recklessly, police Capt. Joe Deras said. At one point, the driver accelerated directly at a responding officer, who fired one shot before the man swerved away.

No one was hit by gunfire or injured, Deras said.

The man continued to drive recklessly on the campus as more officers arrived to pursue him. He eventually spun out on a practice football field, where he was taken into custody, Deras said.

The incident began about 1 p.m. when the Gilroy Police Department received a call from a man speaking incoherently, Deras said. The man said he was several counties away, but officers determined the caller was at Gilroy High School.

The football stadium, where about 100 people were attending a youth football tournament, was evacuated during the incident, but was later cleared for the tournament to resume, Deras said.

The incident is under investigation, he said.