A suspect has been arrested after police said he shot two people Monday afternoon in two separate incidents in East Palo Alto.

The suspect shot at a 35-year-old man, who escaped uninjured, and a 65-year-old woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to her arm, in the area of Newell Road and Woodland Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.

The first victim was sitting in traffic on his way to his second job when the suspect drove up in a silver sports utility vehicle and shot at him, according to Commander Jeff Liu of East Palo Alto Police Department.

The male victim started chasing the suspect in his vehicle when the suspect drove down Newell Road and fired his gun at the second victim twice, knocking her into the bushes, police said. The suspect continued fleeing while the first victim stopped to help the second victim.

The suspect was later arrested in Palo Alton on the 400 block of Emerson Street, police said.

Police asked anyone who may have witnessed or has any knowledge of this incident is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department via email epa@tipnow.org, text 650-409-6792 or voice mail by calling 650-409-6792.