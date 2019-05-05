Suspect Arrested in 2018 Millbrae Rape Case: Sheriff

A 29-year-old South San Francisco man has been arrested in connection with a 2018 Millbrae rape case, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, and investigators said there may be other victims.

Shon Chow was taken into custody on a felony $250,000 warrant on Friday in San Bruno following an investigation of a rape report made Sept. 4, 2018.

The victim, who has an intellectual disability and lived independently in an apartment near her family home, told investigators that Chow took advantage of her disability by persuading her to return to her residence, where he assaulted her. When he returned and assaulted her again two days later, the victim told her parents, who contacted the sheriff's office.

An investigation by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation resulted in the felony warrant for Chow, who was arrested Friday at El Camino Real and Santa Inez Avenue in San Bruno and booked into the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Maguire Correctional Facility.

Chow, who had convictions in 2009 and 2010 for peeping into bathroom windows in San Mateo County, was also wanted for peeping into an inhabited building in Millbrae at the time of his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

Crimes listed in the warrant are oral copulation, victim incapable of consent; sexual penetration with a foreign object, victim incapable of consent; rape, victim incapable of consent; burglary; and disorderly conduct, peeping through a door or window.

"We believe there are potentially more victims," the sheriff's office said, asking possible victims and with any information on Shon Chow to contact Detective Gaby Chaghouri at 650-363-4060 or gchaghouri@smcgov.org.