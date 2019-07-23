Suspect Arrested in Concord Six Flags Shooting

One man was shot in the stomach after an altercation at Six Flags in Concord on Saturday and police are searching for the suspect. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Sunday, July 14, 2019)

A suspect has been arrested in the July 13 shooting at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Concord, police said.

Donald Sims is being held on over $11 million bail at Alameda county jail on charges of attempted homicide and shooting into an occupied vehicle, authorities confirmed. According to police, Sims was also wanted on unrelated charges in Alameda.

The shooting occurred late in the afternoon in the parking lot of the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Concord, and police believed the suspect to have been in an argument with the victim shortly before the shooting, Concord police said on their Facebook page.

Police were called to the parking lot of the water park, formerly called Concord Waterworld, about 5 p.m. July 13 and found a man there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the alleged shooter, now believed to be Sims, had been in an argument with the victim.

That victim was rushed to a local hospital and was expected to recover.