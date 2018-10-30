Suspect Crashes on Westbound I-580 After Brief Chase

A suspect who led authorities on a brief chase in the East Bay early Tuesday crashed on westbound Interstate 580 in Dublin, taking down a light pole in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bob Redell reports.

A suspect who led authorities on a brief chase in the East Bay early Tuesday crashed on westbound Interstate 580 in Dublin, taking down a light pole in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle on southbound Interstate 680 near Alcosta Boulevard, but the suspect took off and crashed a short time later, the CHP reported. CHP officers were not involved in the wreck.

The suspect suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

All lanes of westbound Interstate 580 were temporarily blocked by the crash at one point, but all lanes have since reopened.