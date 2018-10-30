Suspect Crashes on Westbound Interstate 580 After Brief Chase - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suspect Crashes on Westbound Interstate 580 After Brief Chase

The chase began after the suspect failed to stop for authorities

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspect Crashes on Westbound I-580 After Brief Chase

    A suspect who led authorities on a brief chase in the East Bay early Tuesday crashed on westbound Interstate 580 in Dublin, taking down a light pole in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    A suspect who led authorities on a brief chase in the East Bay early Tuesday crashed on westbound Interstate 580 in Dublin, taking down a light pole in the process, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Officers tried to pull over the vehicle on southbound Interstate 680 near Alcosta Boulevard, but the suspect took off and crashed a short time later, the CHP reported. CHP officers were not involved in the wreck.

    The suspect suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

    All lanes of westbound Interstate 580 were temporarily blocked by the crash at one point, but all lanes have since reopened.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices