Suspect in Deadly BART Station Stabbing Attack Due in Court

What to Know John Cowell is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and wounding her sister at the MacArthur BART station Sunday night.

Cowell is slated to be arraigned Wednesday and could be charged with first-degree murder.

A motive for the unprovoked attack remains unclear.

John Cowell, 27, was arrested Monday night on a BART train at the Pleasant Hill station, about a dozen miles from the Oakland station where Nia Wilson was fatally attacked and her sister wounded Sunday night.

It wasn't immediately known if Cowell had a lawyer. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and could be charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities haven't released a motive for the attack.

NBC Bay Area learned Monday that Cowell is no stranger to law enforcement. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said he was just released from prison in May after serving time for second-degree armed robbery; authorities said he used a box cutter and replica gun to rob an El Cerrito Lucky’s in 2016. He was on probation for battery and drug convictions at the time.

As Cowell sits behind bars at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, loved ones and community members in Oakland continue to mourn Wilson's death, placing flowers and candles at a memorial at the Oakland station where she was pronounced dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.