Suspect in Deadly Stabbing on BART Train Due in Court

The man accused of fatally stabbing an Oakland man on a BART train is due in court Thursday afternoon.

Jermaine Jeremiah Brim, 39, is accused of stabbing 49-year-old Oliver Williams Tuesday afternoon while they were on a train traveling across the East Bay. Williams, who was described as a good Samaritan, was stabbed after he allegedly attempted to stop Brim from stealing shoes from another passenger who was apparently asleep.

Brim used Williams' pocket knife in the stabbing, BART officials said. Brim was also a walk-away from San Leandro Hospital and listed as a missing person at-risk, officials said.

Jermaine Jeremiah Brim

Photo credit: BART

Video footage showed Brim leaving the South Hayward BART station without his shirt on. Police said he ran from the station to a used car dealership, where he tried to steal two cars. But an employee fought Brim and police eventually took him into custody.

Brim, who is being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, faces charges of first-degree murder and carjacking. He provided authorities an address out of Sacramento when he was booked and is scheduled to be arraigned around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The stabbing and investigation shut down the South Hayward station for hours, sparking system-wide delays and more safety concerns from BART passengers.