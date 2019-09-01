Pursuit Suspect Rams Gate at Oakland Airport Tarmac, Flees on Foot: Sheriff - NBC Bay Area
Pursuit Suspect Rams Gate at Oakland Airport Tarmac, Flees on Foot: Sheriff

By Stephen Ellison

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Oakland International Airport on Sunday. (Sept. 1, 2019)

    Authorities in Oakland were searching for a suspect near Oakland International Airport Sunday after he led a vehicle pursuit, rammed a gate to the airport tarmac and fled on foot, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

    There was no threat to air traffic, but sheriff's officials said the suspect may have jumped into the water surrounding the airport.

    Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers were helping with the search, sheriff's officials said.

    It was unclear what led to the initial vehicle chase.

    The airport moved all air traffic to the north field as a precaution, airport officials said.

    No further details were immediately available.

