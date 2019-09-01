Authorities in Oakland were searching for a suspect near Oakland International Airport Sunday after he led a vehicle pursuit, rammed a gate to the airport tarmac and fled on foot, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

There was no threat to air traffic, but sheriff's officials said the suspect may have jumped into the water surrounding the airport.

Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers were helping with the search, sheriff's officials said.

It was unclear what led to the initial vehicle chase.

The airport moved all air traffic to the north field as a precaution, airport officials said.

No further details were immediately available.