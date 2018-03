A surveillance image shows a man walking out of a Valley Medical Center building with a $16,000 painting (right).

A $16,000 painting was stolen from a new wing at Valley Medical Center in San Jose, and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspected thief.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect walking out an exit at the hospital's new Sobrato building, carring the valuable painting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the stolen painting should call our sheriff's detectives at 408-808-4500.