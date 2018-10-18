Santa Cruz County sheriff's officials released a sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a restroom stall Wednesday at Jose Avenue Park in Santa Cruz.

A woman in her early 20s was jogging through the park at 10:40 a.m. when she stopped to use the restroom, according to sheriff's officials.

A man followed her into the restroom, pushed her into a stall and assaulted her, according to sheriff's officials. He is described as a thin, 6-feet-tall white man in his late 20s to 30s with dirty blonde hair and a scraggly beard, sheriff's officials said.

He is believed to be a transient and was barefoot and wearing a ragged black "Santa Cruz" hooded sweatshirt with rips, ripped and dirty blue jeans and a black backpack with red trim covered with reflective material at the time of the assault, sheriff's officials said. He may have been riding bicycle.

Deputies said they have increased patrols at the park and informed nearby residents and county park officials of the sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Greg Lansdowne at (831) 212-1595.