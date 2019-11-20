BART's new general manager will continue with a "listening tour" Wednesday in the wake of a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday aboard a BART train in South Hayward. Bob Redell reports.

A good Samaritan was fatally stabbed on a BART train after he allegedly attempted to stop a man from stealing another rider's shoes.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jermaine Jeremiah Brim, used the victim's pocket knife in the stabbing, BART officials said. The incident was reported 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and shut down the South Hayward station for hours, sparking system-wide delays and more safety concerns from BART passengers.

"This is something that is very tragic," BART Interim Police Chief Ed Alvarez said. "It's rare on BART. It's not something we get a lot of."

Jermaine Jeremiah Brim

Photo credit: BART

BART is trying to reassure riders by putting more officers on overtime to increase police patrols.

Brim, who is being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, faces charges of first-degree murder and carjacking. He provided authorities an address out of Sacramento when booked and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Video images show Brim leaving the station without his shirt on. Police said he ran from the BART station to a used car dealership, where he tried to steal two cars. But an employee fought Brim and police eventually took him into custody.