The suspect in a fatal DUI crash that killed a California Highway Patrol officer on Christmas Eve has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on second degree murder charges.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley had filed murder charges against a man suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a California Highway Patrol officer on Christmas Eve.

Hayward resident Mohammed Abraar Ali, 22, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he rear-ended a parked patrol car around midnight Dec. 24 on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, killing Officer Andrew Camilleri and injuring Officer Jonathan Velasquez.

In addition to second-degree murder, the charges against Ali include driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher causing injuries to Velasquez, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, as well as driving at speeds of over 100 mph, according to O'Malley.

