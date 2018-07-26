Suspect in 'Suspicious Vehicle' Flees From Benicia Police

The Benicia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who fled from officers in an "erratic and dangerous manner" after residents reported a suspicious vehicle Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle parked on Alta Loma and upon arrival, the suspect immediately started the engine and ignored commands.

In a video posted on the Benicia Police Department’s Facebook page, a man covering his head with a black piece of clothing can be seen in a silver Toyota Spyder with what appears to be red paint splashed all over.

The license plate on the car were reported stolen and he was last seen on southbound 680 Marina Vista exit in Martinez.

Police ask anyone with information contact them at 707-745-3412.



