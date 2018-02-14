Suspect of Assault Found Dead in San Francisco Residence

File image.

A person was found deceased in a residence in San Francisco early Wednesday morning after police responded to a victim who was reportedly assaulted.

At around 2:20 a.m. a person broke into a residence in the unit block of Dorland Street and allegedly assaulted a victim inside the residence, police report. The victim was able to get away and contact the police who surrounded the residence as they arrived.

It was believed the suspect might have barricaded himself inside the residence and after unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with the suspect, they made entry.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police found the suspect deceased inside.

SFPD did not fire any shots into the residence and they are unsure whether the suspect and victim knew each other.







