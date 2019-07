Nearly 300 PG&E customers in Milpitas were without power after a driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a power pole early Thursday morning.

The driver reportedly crashed into a pole on Calaveras Road near Vista Ridge Road around 1:30 a.m., bringing down power lines across Calaveras Road.

Calaveras Road is shut down in both directions between Downing and Vista Ridge roads. The scene is expected to clear around 11 a.m.