Richmond police recovered a gun and 1 pound of meth (inset) after a suspect crashed while fleeing from officers. (May 30, 2018)

A suspected drug dealer injured a woman and a child in Richmond when he slammed his car head-on into theirs while fleeing police Wednesday.

The suspect was then taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area of South 32nd Street and Hoffman Boulevard when they saw a parked and occupied car with expired registration, police said. After contacting the man, officers learned he was on searchable probation.

After he was asked to exit the vehicle, the suspect instead sped off and collided head-on into an oncoming vehicle. He then fled on foot while holding a backpack, police said.

A mother and young child suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to local hospitals, police said. They were expected to recover.

The backpack contained 1 pound of methamphetamine with a $3,500 street value; about 2 pounds of marijuana; and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, police said.