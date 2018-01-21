A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a Tesla along the Bay Bridge. (Jan. 19, 2018)

A suspected drunk driver found passed out behind the wheel along the Bay Bridge told the California Highway Patrol that his Tesla was on autopilot, according to the law enforcement agency.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after officers determined that his blood alcohol content level was more than double the legal limit, the CHP San Francisco office announced Friday.

During his arrest, the driver reportedly told the CHP that his Tesla "had been set on autopilot."

The man was promptly taken into custody, and his car was towed, according to the CHP.

"No it didn't drive itself to the tow yard," the CHP quipped on Twitter.