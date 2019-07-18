Two suspected thieves on Wednesday apparently tried to bust into a Morgan Hill woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat. Kris Sanchez reports.

Two suspected thieves on Wednesday apparently tried to bust into a young Morgan Hill woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.

The woman, an NBC Bay Area intern, said she was sitting in her car on her driveway when two men in hooded sweatshirts walked up to her car and tried to open it. She said she screamed, prompting them to run off toward a getaway car.

The woman said she was shaken up but OK.

The incident happened just before midnight in a neighborhood off of Cochrane Road.

Neighbors in Morgan Hill's Lantana and Wisteria neighborhoods have recently posted videos of successful car break-ins.

People are advised to always lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight no matter where they park their vehicles.