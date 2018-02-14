Suspects in Deadly East Bay Stabbing Due in Court

The two suspects accused in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman who has found left for dead on a rural East Bay road are slated to appear in court Wednesday. Bob Redell reports.

The two suspects accused in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman who was found left for dead on a rural East Bay road are slated to appear in court Wednesday.

The victim, identified Tuesday as Lizette Andrea Cuesta, was found beaten and crawling along Tesla Road near Livermore Monday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. A man and woman were arrested in Modesto in connection with the murder, officials said. The suspects have been identified as Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25. Both suspects are Modesto residents, officials said.

Lizette Andrea Cuesta

Photo credit: Alameda County Sheriff

Investigators said Cuesta was able to identify the suspects before she died.

It is not clear what happened in the hours leading up to Cuesta's death or if the victim had a relationship with the suspects.

The two suspects are believed to be in a dating relationship, according to Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly. Officials believe Cuesta did get into the suspects' car willingly.

Cuesta was remembered during an emotional memorial Tuesday night in San Jose. Family and friends remembered Cuesta's strength, joy and her laugh. It was far too soon, they said.

"She was a fighter and a warrior, and I’m always going to admire that of her, always," friend Kim Lopez said.

Cuesta lived in San Jose most of her life, went to Silver Creek High School and San Jose City College before moving to Tracy last October.