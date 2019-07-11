Suspects Lead Police on High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suspects Lead Police on High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspects Lead Police on High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle
    NBC Bay Area
    Two suspects were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the San Jose airport in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.

    A man and a woman have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle through San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

    The chase began at around 11:50 p.m. on Tully Road near Senter Road in San Jose, continuing onto northbound Highway 87 and through access roads at the airport. The suspects then exited southbound on Highway 87. Speeds ranged from 60 to over 100 miles per hour, deputies said.

    The suspects were apprehended after exiting their vehicle on De Rose Way near Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. No one was injured, according to officials.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices