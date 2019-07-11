Suspects Lead Police on High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Two suspects were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through the San Jose airport in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.

A man and a woman have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle through San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

The chase began at around 11:50 p.m. on Tully Road near Senter Road in San Jose, continuing onto northbound Highway 87 and through access roads at the airport. The suspects then exited southbound on Highway 87. Speeds ranged from 60 to over 100 miles per hour, deputies said.

The suspects were apprehended after exiting their vehicle on De Rose Way near Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. No one was injured, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.