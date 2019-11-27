Three suspects armed with a pistol entered a Lafayette house Tuesday night, restrained two residents and then stole valuables from the home before getting away, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The home invasion robbery happened along the 1100 block of Crestmont Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the suspects entered the home through an open garage door, assaulted one of the residents and then restrained both of the residents. The suspects proceeded to ransack the home, swiping valuables and personal items, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects eventually fled, but they left the residents restrained. It took the residents "several" hours to free themselves and call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Both residents suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. They were taken to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 925-283-3680 or 925-299-3234. People can also email information to 94549TIP@gmail.com or leave an anonymous voice message by calling 866-846-3592.