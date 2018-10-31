A suspicious package has been discovered Wednesday at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, officials announced on Twitter.

"Earlier today CDP headquarters received a suspicious package in the mail, which we reported to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution," the California Democratic Party said in a tweet.

The building at 1830 9th Street in Sacramento was evacuated as a safety precaution, and law enforcement is addressing the situation, the CDP said.

Sacramento Police said officers are investigating a report of a suspicious package at 9th Street and R Street.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the package has any connection with a South Florida man who alledgedly mailed explosive devices to high-profile Democrats and others in recent days.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, is accused of sending at least 14 IEDs were sent to people, and they included PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery and wiring, federal authorities said.