NBC Bay Area Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland has canceled surgeries, lab orders and other procedures due to a Sutter Health computer network outage that began Monday night.

Sutter Health clinicians have been unable to log into their electronic health record system to access patient data, SF Chronicle reported.

"Some of our information systems are currently off-line," Sutter Health tweeted Tuesday. "We have implemented our standard downtime procedures and are working to restore our systems."

All those with scheduled appointments are encouraged to show up as the hospital remains open including the emergency room.

They said all of the important notes that are normally inputted into the online system are being written down on paper and will be entered when the computer systems are restored.

"Services are open, although some services may need to be delayed or rescheduled," Sutter Health tweeted. "Patients are asked to arrive at their appointments as scheduled unless they have been contacted with specific instructions otherwise."

The problem appears to be affecting Sutter-owner Antioch hospitals as well, SF Chronicle said.

"Our top priority is patient care and safety," Sutter Health said in a statement. "We are working to get all systems back up and running as soon as possible."