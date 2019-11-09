Suzy Loftus Concedes San Francisco District Attorney Race - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
1 Dead in SJ Officer-Involved Shooting
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suzy Loftus Concedes San Francisco District Attorney Race

"I didn't win the race, but we won the support of so many San Franciscans who are demanding that our city work together to build safety," Loftus said in a tweet.

By Mandela Linder

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suzy Loftus Concedes San Francisco District Attorney Race
    NBC10 - Rita Portela-Lopez

    Interim district attorney and candidate Suzy Loftus tweeted Saturday what appeared to be a concession to opponent Chesa Boudin in San Francisco’s close district attorney race.

    "I didn't win the race, but we won the support of so many San Franciscans who are demanding that our city work together to build safety," Loftus said in a tweet.

    Boudin also took to twitter Saturday afternoon with a post that simply said, “San Francisco. We did it.”

    According to the San Francisco County website Loftus came in at 31.13% with 59,454 votes. Boudin hit 35.56% with 67,919 votes.

    San Francisco’s race for district attorney had been too close to call for several days after Tuesday’s ballots were cast in the city’s new ranked-choice voting system.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices