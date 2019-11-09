NBC10 - Rita Portela-Lopez

Interim district attorney and candidate Suzy Loftus tweeted Saturday what appeared to be a concession to opponent Chesa Boudin in San Francisco’s close district attorney race.

"I didn't win the race, but we won the support of so many San Franciscans who are demanding that our city work together to build safety," Loftus said in a tweet.

Boudin also took to twitter Saturday afternoon with a post that simply said, “San Francisco. We did it.”

According to the San Francisco County website Loftus came in at 31.13% with 59,454 votes. Boudin hit 35.56% with 67,919 votes.

San Francisco’s race for district attorney had been too close to call for several days after Tuesday’s ballots were cast in the city’s new ranked-choice voting system.