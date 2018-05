A swarm of small earthquakes struck in the Northern California area of the Geysers, near Cloverdale, on Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest temblors measured magnitude 4.2 and magnitude 4.0 and hit about a minute apart just before 8 p.m.

More than a dozen more small quakes shook the area after those stronger jolts, including at least four measuring M2.5 or stronger.