A significant law enforcement response in Palo Alto on Tuesday night was a result of a "swatting" call, according to police.

Palo Alto police Sgt. David Lee said the swatting call - which is a prank emergency call intended to draw a large law enforcement response - came in around 9:16 p.m.

Lee said a caller said someone was injured, but didn't provide any additional details, only to say nobody was injured at the reported address of the call in the 900 block of Emerson Street.

No further details were immediately available.