'Swatting' Call Results in Significant Police Response in Palo Alto - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

'Swatting' Call Results in Significant Police Response in Palo Alto

By Bay City News

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Swatting' Call Results in Significant Police Response in Palo Alto
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A significant law enforcement response in Palo Alto on Tuesday night was a result of a "swatting" call, according to police.

    Palo Alto police Sgt. David Lee said the swatting call - which is a prank emergency call intended to draw a large law enforcement response - came in around 9:16 p.m.

    Lee said a caller said someone was injured, but didn't provide any additional details, only to say nobody was injured at the reported address of the call in the 900 block of Emerson Street.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices