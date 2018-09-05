 Sweet Heaven! Candytopia Set to Open in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Sweet Heaven! Candytopia Set to Open in San Francisco

58 minutes ago

Sweet tooths rejoice! Candytopia is here in the Bay Area.

The newest Instagram-able attraction opens Thursday in San Francisco and features walk-through, interactive exhibits, sculptures and artwork made from thousands of pieces of candy.

"This is a place where from the toddlers to the babies to the millenials to the baby boomers to the grandparents to the grumpiest dad, who doesn't want to be here," Jackie Sorkin said, CEO of The Hollywood Candy Girls and star of TLC's Candy Queen. "Everybody is so happy."
