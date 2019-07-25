Peninsula Swimming Photographer Arrested on Molest Charges

A 47-year-old Peninsula man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting boys on numerous occasions over a nearly 30-year span, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Randolph “Randy” Haldeman, a photographer for the Ladera Recreation Center swim program, was arrested at his home in unincorporated Menlo Park on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into the San Mateo County jail, sheriff's officials said.

In January, sheriff's detectives began investigating Haldeman after receiving a report of multiple lewd acts. They found that Haldeman allegedly had been sexually abusing boys ages 8 to 13 for nearly three decades.

It was not clear if the victims were boys he was photograpghing at the rec center.

Investigators believe there are more victims who have yet to come forward and would like to talk with them.

Anyone who knows someone who had contact with Haldeman should contact Detective Fava at 650-363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org or Sgt. Cang at 650-363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org.