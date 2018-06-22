Summer is not complete without a trip to the pool, but such an amenity is rarely found in Bay Area backyards. Do not be saddened though if soaring temperatures are leaving you overheated and restless. Instead, head to one of the Bay Area’s public pools. Contrary to beliefs about this type of shared space, many cities in the area hold water wonders to cool down at. Here is a list of five swimming spots for kids and adults alike.

East Oakland Sports Center Pool

The East Oakland Sports Center was redesigned in 2011 and updates were nothing short of spectacular. The space is now a total of 25,000 square feet and includes a fitness area, dance studio and pool. The swimming sector reaped many benefits from the renovation. The center holds both a leisure and lap pool. Within the leisure area, children can enjoy a water slide and lazy river. The entire swimming area is also encompassed by windows, allowing for natural light to shine through on a sunny day.

Robert Livermore Aquatic Center

If looking to escape the shelter of your home, one outdoor pool palace is the Robert Livermore Aquatic Center. Like all the best outdoor pool areas, this facility is equipped with both a lap and children’s pool. The crowning glory of the wading pool is the play structure. This area includes a water slide as well as interactive water sprayers.

Waterworks Aquatics San Jose

This business extended into San Jose after their success in Southern California. Although the Bay Area lacks the consistent heatwave found towards Los Angeles, Silicon Valley locals seemed to respond positively. According to the company’s website, the Waterworks Aquatics was marked as a family favorite in 2016 by Bay Area Parent. Those within San Jose can venture to the pool playground and enjoy the two heated indoor pools. There is also a swim shop, snack bar and swim lessons for children available. Those looking to do a few laps can also enjoy the seven lane swimming pool.

Rankin Aquatic Center

Another outdoor swimming area is Rankin Aquatic Center in Martinez. As with many of these facilities, Rankin Aquatic Center is equipped with a lap pool and a wading area for children. Younger kids can also slip down slides in the mini water playground. Summer passes are available for frequent visitors.

Sava Pool

This San Francisco public pool was given a $17 million renovation in 2009. With glass lining the wall, Sava Pool's revamp allowed visitors to swim amongst the scenery of Stern Grove. The area is equipped with eight lanes for laps and also acts as a multipurpose pool. The public pool is located on 19th avenue in San Francisco and offers multiple swim packages for both adults and seniors. Children under 17 pay an entrance fee of one dollar.

If interested in pricing and schedules, head to each of the facility’s websites for more information.